Why food delivery platform Swiggy shares hit all time high in trade today?

Why food delivery platform Swiggy shares hit all time high in trade today?

The company believes that the expansion of Bolt to over 400 cities is a significant milestone in Swiggy's mission to enhance customer experience through innovative solutions

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Swiggy shares gained 9.4 per cent in Tuesday's trade on BSE and logged an all time high at Rs 542.10 per share. The counter saw buying after the food and grocery delivery firm said it has scaled up its 10-minute food delivery offering, Bolt, to over 400 cities and towns across the country. The company is also slated to release its September quarter results today.
 
Around 9:44 AM, Swiggy share price was up 3.46 per cent at Rs 512.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 80,391.71. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,14,720.42 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 542.1 per share and 52-week low of the stock stood at Rs 390.7 per share.
 
 
The company believes that the expansion of Bolt to over 400 cities is a significant milestone in Swiggy’s mission to enhance customer experience through innovative solutions.
 
Further, the service was initially launched in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. It is now active not only in emerging hubs such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Indore, Coimbatore, and Kochi, but also in Tier- 2 and -3 cities such as Roorkie, Guntur, Warangal, Patna, Jagtial, Solan, Nashik, and Shillong.
 
Cities from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have witnessed the highest adoption for Bolt followed by Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Punjab.
 
Bolt delivers food from more than 40,000 participating restaurants with a range of over 10 Lakh items to choose from.

The ‘Bolt - food in 10 mins’ title will be prominently featured on the Food page of the Swiggy app, making it easier for customers nationwide to access this speedy service. 
 
On November 13, 2024, Swiggy made a debut on D-Street following the closure of its initial public offering (IPO). On the BSE, Swiggy shares are listed at Rs 412, reflecting a premium of Rs 22, or 5.6 percent, against the IPO allotment price of Rs 390.
 
Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Swiggy shares opened at Rs 420, higher by Rs 30, or 7.6 percent, from its IPO allotment price.
 
Swiggy IPO ended for subscription on Friday, November 8, 2024, receiving decent participation and oversubscribing by 3.59 times, driven mainly by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed at 6.02 times, followed by retail investors at 1.14 times. The basis of allotment of Swiggy IPO shares was finalised on Monday, November 11, 2024. 
 
Since its listing, Swiggy shares have gained 8.6 per cent against Sensex's rise of 3.2 per cent. 

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

