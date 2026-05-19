Women under 35 led mutual fund investments in FY26, shows data

Women below the age of 35 now form the single-largest cohort among women mutual fund (MF) investors, signaling a rise in MF penetration among younger women. According to a study by Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), 38.6 per cent of women investors were below 35 years of age in March 2026, up sharply from 30 per cent in 2022. Another 35.8 per cent fall in the 36-50 age bracket, taking the share of women investors below 50 years to nearly three-fourths of the total investor base.