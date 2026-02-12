Jupiter Wagons shares drop 4% after Q3 profit plunges 35% YoY

Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. fell over 4 per cent on Thursday after the company reported a 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its December quarter earnings for the current financial year (Q3-FY26).

The railway wagon maker's stock fell as much as 4.19 per cent during the day to ₹297.2 per share, the biggest intraday fall since February 1 this year. Jupiter Wagons stock pared losses to trade 3.5 per cent lower at ₹299.4 apiece, compared to a 0.37 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:37 AM.

Shares of the company fell for the second straight session and currently trade at 0.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 1 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Jupiter Wagons has a total market capitalisation of ₹12,734.94 crore.

Jupiter Wagons Q3 results

Jupiter Wagons reported a 35.29 per cent decline in net profit at ₹62.99 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, compared with ₹97.34 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations fell 13.54 per cent to ₹890.36 crore during the quarter, down from ₹1,029.83 crore a year earlier.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported Ebitda of ₹115 crore in the third quarter of FY26, up 11 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis. Ebitda margin stood at 13 per cent. The order book as of December 31, 2025, stood at ₹5,041 crore. The company has appointed Mark Damian Stevenson as an additional director with effect from December 15, 2025, according to the statement.

On the supply side, while wheelset supply has improved from its peak shortage in the first few months of the year, the industry continues to face constraints in wheelsets supply chain, affecting wagon production and dispatch cycles, Vivek Lohia, managing director, said in a statement. "Despite these near-term challenges, Jupiter continues to maintain healthy order books, especially from private customers, underlining strong customer confidence."

The recent positive developments towards strengthening trade agreements with the EU and the US are expected to open up sizeable export opportunities for Indian railway engineering products, Lohia said. "Looking ahead, the company is also preparing for an entry into the passenger rolling stock segment and is in advance stage of engagement with a leading European partner, further details of which shall be shared at an appropriate time."