Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

YES Bank hits 52-week high in dismal trade; stock soars 14% in 4 days

In the past two months, the stock has zoomed 48% and is currently trading at its highest level since December 2022

YES bank

YES Bank

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of YES Bank jumped 5 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 23.71 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes.

The stock of the private sector lender was quoting higher for the fourth straight trading days, surging 14 per cent during this period. In the past two months, it has zoomed 48 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 23.05 touched on December 19, 2023. It was trading at its highest level since December 2022.

The counter recorded huge trading volumes with a combined 453.7 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till 11:15 AM. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.85 per cent at 71,656.

Amid a challenging environment with respect to interest rates, deposit growth slowdown and tightening liquidity, the bank managed to deliver year-on-year (YoY) expansion in both operating profitability and net profitability in the September quarter (Q2FY24).

YES Bank reported a 47 per cent YoY increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 225 crore, helped by a drop in loan-loss provisions and healthy loan growth.

Its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was at 2 per cent at the end of September, unchanged from the end of the previous quarter.Net NPA declined to 0.9 per cent from 1 per cent in the June quarter (Q1FY24).

The improved granularity of the portfolio coupled with strengthened risk management practises across asset segments should support underlying asset quality going ahead, according to analysts.

YES Bank has seen recoveries and upgrades from bad accounts, which have offset the slippages during FY23, keeping NPA levels stable in absolute terms, asper CARE Ratings.

While the bank has been making provisions to increase its provision coverage, which has kept the credit costs elevated and profitability moderate, the ability of the bank to maintain the asset quality once the performance of the relatively new retail products is established, would be a key rating monitorable, it said in a report on October 4. 

Also Read

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

Yes Bank appoints Manish Jain as country head of Wholesale Banking

Vehicle loan AUM for NBFCs to cross Rs 8 trillion in 2024-25: CRISIL

SC rejects YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor's bail in money laundering case

PNB soars 6% on heavy volumes; stock has more-than-doubled since April

5 Reasons why Sensex fell 650 pts, Nifty below 21,600 intra-day on Tuesday

JBM Auto rallies 23% in 3 days on plan to deliver 2,000 e-buses in FY24

As Covid-19 cases rise in India; should you keep pharma stocks on radar?

Lemon Tree Hotels surges 9% to record high on strong earnings expectations

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 2: BHEL, Coal India, LIC, Nestle, TVS Motor


The positive outlook is on account of expectation of continued improvement in the business profile, which would lead to improvement in profitability along with maintenance of comfortable asset quality parameters, the rating agency had said.

YES Bank raised Rs 8,887 crore in FY23, of which Rs 6,041 crore was received during the fiscal through a mix of preferential allotment of shares and warrants, while the remaining Rs 2,846 crore is expected to flow in upon the conversion of the warrants in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025.

This would support the bank’s growth going ahead, according to CRISIL Ratings.

The ability of the bank to continue to build a strong retail liabilities franchise and a stable and sound operating business model with strong compliance and governance framework needs to be demonstrated over the longer term along with the ability of the bank to enhance its profitability levels, it says. 

Additionally, the impact of the shift in business model to focus on granular retail and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segments and selective working capital loans in the corporate segment will need to be seen over a longer period, the rating agency said in a rationale.
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends YES Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon