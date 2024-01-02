Stocks to Watch today, Jan 2: BHEL, Coal India, LIC, Nestle, TVS Motor

Stocks to Watch on Tuesday, January 2: Markets are eyeing a muted start on Tuesday amid retreat in Asian shares. At 8:00 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 21,856 levels, down 33 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng shed 1 per cent, Kospi 0.3 per cent, and Shanghai Composite 0.06 per cent. Japan's Nikkei is closed until January 4 as the country assesses the impact of a massive earthquake that hit the northern region Monday.

Here's a list of stocks to watch today:

Coal India: Has achieved 68 per cent of its production target set for financial year 2024. For the month of December, the company's production grew by 8 per cent Y-o-Y to 71.9 Million Tonnes (MT).

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd: BHEL has clarified that it has not bagged the order worth Rs 19,400 crore from NLC India Ltd.

While the company has submitted a price bid for the order, "submission of bid does not result into automatic bagging of an order," it said in an exchange filing.

Life insurance Corporation: Has received a demand order, including a penalty, totaling Rs 806 crore for the fiscal year 2017-18.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of Bharti Airtel Limited has entered into an agreement for acquisition of 49,45,239 equity shares, representing 97.1 per cent stake in another Bharti Group company, Beetel Teletech Limited.

Vedanta: Has reportedly made interest payment on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Eicher Motors: Reported an 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its total sales for December sales of commercial vehicles, selling 8,026 units.

TVS Motor Company: Reported a 25 per cent rise in total dispatches at 301,898 units in December 2023.

Tata Motors: Has clocked its highest-ever passenger vehicle (PV) volume in a calendar year (CY) in 2023, beating the previous best record, set in 2022.

The auto major posted a domestic PV volume of 550,838 units in CY23, witnessing a growth of 4.56 per cen Y-o-Y.

South Indian Bank: Gross advances of the bank grew 10.83 per cent Y-o-Y during the December quarter to Rs 77,713 crore, while deposits grew 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 99,164 crore.

Alembic Pharma: Has received eight US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) product approvals (Tentative or Final) during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Gensol Engineering: The company has approved raising up to Rs 300 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP).

APL Apollo Tubes: Registered a sales volume of 6,03,659 tonne in Q3FY24 compared to 6,05,049 tonne in Q3FY23 and 6,74,761 tonne in Q2FY24. For 9MFY24, the company reported sales volume of 19,39,921 tonne, an increase of 19 per cent Y-o-Y.

GR Infraprojects: Has won a project in Madhya Pradesh with annual transmission charges of Rs 41.9 crore

UltraTech Cement: Its consolidated sales rose 6 per cent in the year to 27.32 million tonnes (MT) in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023. Total sales volume in the domestic market was up 5 per cent Y-o-ay to 26.06 MT during the quarter under review.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: During the third-quarter business update, the lender said its total business grew 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 24,657 crore.

Nestle India: Received an order for demand of tax amounting to Rs 46.4 crore under the CGST/SGST Act, applicable interest, and penalty amounting to Rs 4.65 crore.