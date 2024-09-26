Zen Technologies shares rise: Shares of Zen Technologies rose as much as 3.66 per cent to reach an intraday high of Rs 1,760 per share on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The rise in Zen Technologies share price came after the company announced that it has launched remote-controlled weapon and surveillance systems to strengthen India's defence capabilities.

In a statement, the company said, “Zen Technologies, a leading provider of anti-drone technology and defence training solutions, in collaboration with its subsidiary AI Turing Technologies, today unveiled four revolutionary remote controlled weapon and surveillance systems.”

The company said that these state-of-the-art innovations are well-placed to redefine modern warfare and strengthen India's defence prowess.

The newly launched systems include RCWS - 7.62 x 51 MMG (Parashu), Tank Mounted RCWS - 12.7 x 108 HMG (Fanish), Naval RCWS – 12.7 x 99 HMG (Sharur), and Artillery Rugged Camera (Durgam).

The RCWS - 7.62 x 51 MMG (Parashu) is a versatile remote-controlled weapon system featuring advanced thermal imaging and anti-drone capabilities, optimised for vehicles and ships. Similarly, the Tank Mounted RCWS - 12.7 x 108 HMG (Fanish) boosts the firepower of T-72 and T-90 tanks with its sophisticated thermal targeting system, ensuring precision in challenging weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the RCWS – 12.7 x 99 HMG (Sharur) excels in engaging both surface and aerial threats at distances of up to 2 kilometres, boasting advanced stabilisation technology for accuracy in low-visibility scenarios.

Additionally, the Artillery Rugged Camera (Durgam) offers all-weather reliability with its military-grade, day/night vision capabilities, making it ideal for use in extreme environments and high-threat zones, with real-time danger detection features.

Ashok Atluri, chairman and managing director of Zen Technologies said, “Our new range of remote-controlled weapon and surveillance systems are designed to equip armed forces with advanced tools that significantly boost operational capabilities while taking our soldiers out of harm’s way giving our forces extraordinary tactical superiority. This launch underscores our commitment to position India as a global leader in certain technologies of the defence industry.”

In the past, the company has launched several products like Hawkeye, Barbarik-URCWS (Ultralight Remote Control Weapon Station), Prahasta, and Sthir Stab 640, cementing its role as a pivotal player in India’s defence modernisation efforts, the company said.

The market capitalisation of Zen Technologies is Rs 15,131.76 crore, according to BSE.

At 1:01 PM, shares of Zen Technologies were trading 1.29 per cent lower at Rs 1,675.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.33 per cent higher at 85,448.14 levels.