Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Easy Trip Rebounds: Share gains 7% after hitting 52-wk low in last session

Easy Trip Rebounds: Share gains 7% after hitting 52-wk low in last session

Easy Trip stock rebound followed a major drop of up to 8 per cent the previous day amid multiple block deals. The drop, meanwhile, led to a fresh 52-week low for the stock.

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Easy Trip in focus: Shares of Easy Trip Planners saw a recovery on Thursday, September 26, 2025, climbing as much as 6.38 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 36.49. 

The rebound followed a major drop of up to 8 per cent the previous day amid multiple block deals. The drop, meanwhile, led to a fresh 52-week low for the stock.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Promoter Nishant Pitti sold a total of 246,549,833 shares. He sold 67,357,201 shares at an average price of Rs 37.42; 10,000,000 shares at an average price of Rs 38.28; and 16,919,263 shares at an average price of Rs 37.22, NSE data showed. 
 

Following these transactions, Pitti's stake in Easy Trip Planners decreased to 28.13 per cent, equating to 49,841,078 shares, indicating he has sold nearly half of his overall stake, or about 13.9 per cent.

In a separate filing, the company said that it has entered an exclusive partnership with PhonePe to launch its Hotels segment on the platform. 

The collaboration aims to enhance user experience by providing seamless access to millions of domestic and international hotel options.

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks at fresh peak, Sensex up 200pts at 85,400, Nifty tests 26,100

Indian markets

India's private debt market to top $18 bn in 2024 as economy grows: Report

Diffusion Engineers IPO gmp

Diffusion Engineers IPO opens today: GMP up 48%; is it worth your money?

Indian markets

Indian shares hit record highs helped by gains in IT and consumer firms

India earnings yields now higher than US bonds

Indian bond yields may partly reverse fall as US peers move higher


PhonePe users will benefit from unique access to a wide array of top hotel deals and special offers. EaseMyTrip plans to expand its offerings further by introducing Activities and Cabs on PhonePe, creating a comprehensive travel booking experience. 

The EaseMyTrip Hotels platform is known for its user-centric design, featuring a smooth interface, competitive pricing, and flexible booking options, including free cancellations. All these advantages will now be available to PhonePe users, the company revealed. 

Q1FY25 financial performance 
Easy Trip Planners reported a 31 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 33.93 crore for the June 2024 quarter, up from Rs 25.9 crore in the same period last year. Total income rose to Rs 156.22 crore, compared to Rs 126.64 crore a year earlier. However, total expenses also increased, reaching Rs 109.03 crore, up from Rs 91.56 crore year-on-year.

The market capitalisation of Easy Trip is Rs 6,473.26 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

At 11:20 AM, shares of Easy Trip were trading 6.50 per cent higher at Rs 36.53 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 85,419.93 levels.

Also Read

EaseMy Trip

Promoter Nishant Pitti sells 14% stake in EaseMyTrip for Rs 920 cr

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Easy Trip drops to 52-week low after promoter likely sells 8.5% stake in co

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

Travel agency Easy Trip Planners to make electric buses; shares jump 14%

Premiumixigo IPO may put spotlight on Easy Trip, Yatra; Are they worth your money?

ixigo IPO to put spotlight on Easy Trip, Yatra; Are they worth your money?

Premiumpaytm

Zomato, Paytm: What should investors do with new-age stocks? Analysts weigh

Topics : Easy Trip Planners Limited Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian stock markets S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon