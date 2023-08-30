Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.56%)
65440.38 + 364.56
Nifty (0.49%)
19437.40 + 94.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.57%)
5611.00 + 86.65
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
39083.10 + 288.30
Nifty Bank (0.36%)
44653.80 + 158.55
Heatmap

Zomato gains 5% after 100 mn shares change hands via block deal

As many as 100 million shares representing 1.2% of total equity of Zomato worth of Rs 947 crore changed hands on the National Stock Exchange.

zomato, gig economy, delivery

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 10:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Zomato gained 5 per cent to Rs 99.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade after 100 million shares of the online food ordering and delivery platform company changed hands on the exchange via block deals.

At 10:00 AM; Zomato was quoting 4.7 per cent higher at Rs 99.15, as compared to 0.45 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 102.85 on August 7.

As many as 100 million shares representing 1.2 per cent of total equity of Zomato worth Rs 947 crore changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the exchange data shows. The shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 94.70 per share, data shows.

Also Read

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Chole Bhature, Biryani, Momos: What's India ordering most on Zomato?

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

Surya Roshni hits record high, surges 9% on healthy business outlook

Stocks to Watch, Aug 30: Zee Ent, Zomato, Suzlon, Lupin, Airtel, Unichem

Oil rises as dollar falls, US braces for Hurricane Idalia impact on energy

Stock Market Live: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 19,400; Jio Fin rises 5%

Nifty awaits range breakout; Buy IRCTC, India Glycol: HDFC Securities

The names of the buyer and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

Earlier, on August 28, Tiger Global and billionaire Yuri Milner's DST Global sold a 1.8 per cent stake in Zomato for Rs 1,412 crore through open market transactions.

Tiger Global through its affiliate Internet Fund III Pte and DST Global through its investment vehicle Apolleto Asia Ltd offloaded the shares on the BSE and NSE.

Axis Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Founders Collective Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore and Societe Generale, among others were the buyers of the shares of Zomato.



Topics : Buzzing stocks Zomato Market trends Softbank Group stock market trading

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon