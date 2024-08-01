Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Asian shares extend global rally, Nikkei stands out amid yen surge

Japan's Nikkei, tumbled 3 per cent as the strengthening yen clouded the outlook for the country's exporters

stocks

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady overnight but opened the door to a cut in September.

Reuters SYDNEY
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian shares rallied on Thursday, tracking a huge revival in global tech stocks helped by Meta and Nvidia, while prospects of imminent policy easing in the US boosted global bonds and commodities.
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady overnight but opened the door to a cut in September. That had traders wagering that the Bank of England might cut later in the day, with the probability of a move at 60 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The yen extended its blockbuster rally, up another 0.8 per cent to a 4-1/2-month high of 148.82 per dollar, having surged 1.8 per cent overnight. The Bank of Japan raised interest rates for the second time in 17 years on Wednesday and signalled more tightening to come.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.7 per cent, after ending July mostly flat. A regional MSCI IT index jumped 2.0 per cent and Taiwan's shares surged 1.7 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei, however, tumbled 3 per cent as the strengthening yen clouded the outlook for the country's exporters.
Chinese blue chips turned 0.3 per cent lower after a private survey showed China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly shrank in July, boding ill for the country's growth momentum.

More From This Section

Strong volume growth and rich valuations for Varun Beverages' stock

IPO listing today: Chetana Education shares list at 16% premium on NSE SME

Manglam Infra listing today: Shares make bumper debut, list at 90% premium

India's total market cap touches all-time high of $5.5 trn for first time

Investors pin hope of govt support amid under-recoveries of BPCL, HPCL

On Wall Street, tech stocks are making an extraordinary comeback after the recent sell-off. Nasdaq futures jumped 1 per cent in Asia as shares of Facebook-parent Meta Platforms surged 7 per cent after the bell on earnings beat. S&P 500 futures also added 0.5 per cent.
Apple and Amazon.com will report their earnings later on Thursday. Nvidia already rallied, adding about $330 billion in stock market value on Wednesday.
Also helping the global risk rally is dovish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that policymakers had a "real discussion" about cutting at the July meeting. The central bank also said the risks to employment were now on a par with those of rising prices.
As a result, markets, which already bet a September cut is a done deal, are wagering on a 10 per cent chance that the Fed may go for a 50 basis points easing in September.
"It seems to us that the bar is not high for the FOMC to begin easing policy at the next meeting," said analysts at TD Securities in a note to clients.
"While we think the bar is high for the Fed to cut by 50bp in September ... we cannot discard the Fed easing policy at each of the last three meetings of 2024 if inflation continues to come in better than expected."
Treasuries rallied to the highest since the first quarter. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose 2 basis points to 4.037 per cent, having dropped 11 bps overnight.
The dollar's slump against a rampant yen dragged down its broader value against a range of currencies. The dollar index slipped 0.2 per cent to 103.87 on Thursday against its major peers, having fallen 0.4 per cent overnight.
In commodity markets, oil prices extended their surge overnight after the killing of a Hamas leader in Iran raised the threat of a wider Middle East conflict. [O/R]
Brent crude futures rose 0.7 per cent to $81.44 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased 0.9 per cent, to $78.61 per barrel.
They both jumped about 4 per cent in the previous session.
Gold gained 0.4 per cent to $2,456.59 an ounce. [GOL/]
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Asian stocks steady, yen firm ahead of Bank of Japan's policy decision

Asian stocks remain on back foot as wild week winds down, Yen steady

Asian stocks subdued after lacklustre earnings from US tech; yen firms

Asian shares tread cautiously; Wall St unfazed as Joe Biden bows out

Yen choppy amid intervention concerns, Asian shares eye weekly gain

Topics : Asian Shares global shares Global stocks global stock market Yen nikkei

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon