Home / Markets / Stock Market News / CtrlS Datacenters partners with BSE to power digital infrastructure

CtrlS Datacenters partners with BSE to power digital infrastructure

CtrlS Datacenters operates 15 data centres across eight key markets and plans to expand into new overseas markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, with Thailand as its first international foray

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

“This infrastructure is crucial for stock exchanges in the era of electronic trading, which has democratised access to financial market data and enabled widespread participation in stock trading,” the company said in a statement. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Datacentre operator CtrlS Datacenters on Thursday partnered with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to power its digital infrastructure, which processes over 700 crore daily transactions and serves more than 11 crore investors.
 
The partnership will enable CtrlS to provide data centre infrastructure for BSE’s mission-critical operations.
 
"The scale and criticality of BSE's operations represent not just a technological challenge but also a responsibility to India's economic sovereignty and growth. Every transaction processed through our infrastructure impacts investors, businesses, and ultimately, the nation's financial health,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), CtrlS Datacenters.
 
He added that the company’s solutions will deliver reliable infrastructure, microsecond-level performance, and the security required by a stock exchange. 
 

“We ensure that the technology is world-class and capable of supporting critical transactions. Our digital fabric is supported by a robust infrastructure core — and that means good data centres. Data centre infrastructure is crucial for stock exchanges,” said Sundararaman Ramamurthy, managing director (MD) and CEO, BSE.
 
CtrlS Datacenters operates 15 data centres across eight key markets and plans to expand into new overseas markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, with Thailand as its first international foray.
 
“This infrastructure is crucial for stock exchanges in the era of electronic trading, which has democratised access to financial market data and enabled widespread participation in stock trading,” the company said in a statement.
 
BSE represents approximately $4.6 trillion across more than 5,500 listed companies. It also operates a specialised SME platform that has facilitated 568 small and medium enterprises in accessing public funding, raising more than ₹9,000 crore.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

