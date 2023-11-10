Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

ESAF Small Finance Bank shares gain 15% during stock market debut

The company's initial public offering (IPO) had seen demand 73 times more than the shares on offer

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Illustration: Binay Sinha

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) finished 15 per cent higher during their stock market debut on Friday. The stock hit a high of Rs 74.7 and a low of Rs 68.5 before finishing at Rs 69, up Rs 9, or 15 per cent, over the issue price of Rs 60. At the last close, the company was valued at Rs 3,554 crore.

The company’s initial public offering (IPO) had seen demand 73 times more than the shares on offer.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ESAF SFB’s Rs 460 crore IPO consisted of a fresh fundraise to the tune of Rs 390 crore, while the remaining was a secondary share sale by PNB MetLife and Bajaj Allianz.

The bank will use the IPO proceeds to meet future capital requirements and augment its Tier-I capital base. ESAF SFB focuses on lending to the unbanked and underbanked customer segments, especially in rural and semi-urban centres.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

Stocks to Watch today, May 19: ITC, Thomas Cook, Zomato, Nexus REIT, IndiGo

Net inflows in equity schemes rebounded to Rs 20K crore in October

Direct MF entities can charge AMCs up to Rs 2 for transactions: Amfi

Info Edge: Good Q2 results with hiring across segments, cautious outlook

A tough second half for oil marketing companies due to surging crude prices

New demat account tally slips below 3 million in October, shows data

Topics : small finance banking Banking stocks stock market trading share market

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon