Global markets selloff ends India's five-day and eight-week winning run

A selloff in the global markets ended a five-day and eight-week winning streak for the domestic markets on Friday. Benchmark Sensex and the Nifty tumbled over a per cent—their biggest fall since the election result day on June 4—after weak US economic data sparked fears of a recession.

Tracking a 1.4 per cent decline in the US markets, Asian markets opened sharply lower, with the Japanese markets plunging over 5 per cent, South Korea dropping close to 4 per cent, and Australia too finishing more than 2 per cent lower. European markets too traded between 1 per cent and 2 per cent lower. The declines in the domestic markets were relatively subdued.

The Sensex finished at 80,982, down 886 points, or 1.1 per cent lower, while the Nifty ended at 24,718, down 293 points, or 1.2 per cent. In earlier sessions, both indices had finished at their lifetime highs after the US Federal Reserve signalled a rate cut at its next meeting in September.

However, as the US weekly initial jobless claims came in higher than expected, and manufacturing data slowed, investors feared that the Fed might already be behind the curve when it comes to lower rates.

“The weak data points in a leading US survey-based economic indicator have increased the risk of a further softening of the US labour market, which suggests the US economy is likely to be on the brink of a hard landing or recession,” said Kelvin Wong, Senior Market Analyst, Oanda. “A Fed interest rate cut may be implemented late in the US economic cycle where a downturn may be already in motion.”

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out Rs 3,310 crore from domestic stocks on Friday. Meanwhile, domestic institutions were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,966 crore.



Market players said after the relentless run over the past eight weeks, the markets were looking for a reason to sell.

"The Indian market is showing signs of fatigue at higher levels, as most positive factors have already been priced in. Subdued first-quarter earnings and stretched valuations were not reassuring investors. Sector-wise, metals have been affected by weak results and higher imports harming domestic industries. Capital goods and real estate have been impacted by profit-booking, while the auto sector has suffered due to below-expected monthly sales figures," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Auto and metal stocks were among the worst performers. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel were the top losers on the Sensex. On the other hand, HDFC Bank and Sun Pharma gained close to a per cent each.

"Nifty, after achieving the historical mark, witnessed profit booking from a higher zone following weakness in the global market. India's VIX rose by 11 per cent to 14.41 levels, indicating increased nervousness in the market," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Sensex and Nifty, which had closed the previous eight weeks with gains, fell 0.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, for the week.

Among sectoral indices, realty stocks registered the sharpest fall, with the Nifty Realty cracking 3.53 per cent. Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Metal were the other sectoral indices that declined over 2 per cent.

The decline in midcap and smallcap indices was comparatively lower. The Nifty Midcap 100 index corrected 1 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 index was down 0.83 per cent.