close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indices near record fresh lifetime highs as buoyancy returns to markets

The laggards include realty, power and IT stocks

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
sensex, BSE

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With buoyancy returning to markets, many indices have hit fresh highs or are close to creating new records. On Monday, the BSE MidCap index hit an all-time high while the BSE SmallCap index was less than a per cent shy of topping its earlier record made in January 2022.
The benchmark Sensex and the Nifty50 are 1.25 per cent and 1.6 per cent (in that order) away from new lifetime intra-day highs. Both indices had made records on December 1, 2022.

Among sectoral indices, BSE Auto and BSE Capital Goods logged new highs on Monday while financial services, FMCG and Bankex had created new records last week.
The laggards include realty, power and IT stocks. BSE Realty index is more than 70 per cent below its 2008 high while the BSE India Power index and BSE Information Technology index are over 20 per cent below their lifetime marks touched last year.

Also Read

Optimism on the Street: Nifty Bank hits new record as indices gain

Ravi Nathani shares key levels on Nifty, Nifty Bank indices for Friday

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

Street Signs: Spotlight on IKIO, CSK hits unlisted market for a six & more

Favourable winds blowing for cement sector, demand remains strong

Despite headwinds Info Edge stock rally continues on strong Q4 performance

Coal India's long-term prospects remain healthy; analysts positive on stock

One-offs impacted Jan-Mar quarter, but FY24 likely to be better for ONGC

Topics : Markets benchmark indices

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indices near record fresh lifetime highs as buoyancy returns to markets

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Wipro shareholders approve Rs 12,000 cr share buyback at Rs 445 apiece

Wipro
2 min read

Vinsys IT Services files draft IPO papers with NSE Emerge to get listed

IPO
1 min read

Can leverage learnings from India on crypto regulations: WEF research

Cryptocurrency
3 min read

Angel One client base jumps 44% in May, retail equity market share rises 4%

stock market, brokerages, funds, investments, investors, markets
2 min read

Most Popular

Street Signs: Spotlight on IKIO, CSK hits unlisted market for a six & more

markets
2 min read

Indices near record fresh lifetime highs as buoyancy returns to markets

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon