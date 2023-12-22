Sensex (    %)
                        
Motilal Oswal smallcap collects Rs 1,350 crore during new fund offering

According to the fund house, over 150,000 investors subscribed to the NFO, putting in an average of Rs 85,000

Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 12:16 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund’s smallcap fund collected Rs 1,350 crore during the new fund offering (NFO) period amid growing appeal of smallcap funds in India. According to the fund house, over 150,000 investors subscribed to the NFO, putting in an average of Rs 85,000. Smallcap funds have been the most sought after mutual fund offering in 2023, largely owing to their past performance. They have raked in the highest inflows among all active equity offerings. Given the demand, there have been numerous launches in the category, both in the active and passive space. 
First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 12:16 AM IST

