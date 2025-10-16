Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex, Nifty log biggest jump in four months; hit three-month high

Sensex, Nifty log biggest jump in four months; hit three-month high

Markets rallied sharply on Thursday with the Sensex and Nifty posting their biggest single-day gain since June, led by private banks, Reliance Industries, and upbeat earnings

The rupee depreciated to a new low of 84.50 per dollar as foreign portfolio investors sold domestic equities amid escalating geopolitical tensions and a spike in crude oil prices.

Market sentiment improved following upbeat quarterly updates from Axis Bank and Nestle India, along with minutes from the Reserve Bank of India’s latest policy meeting that hinted at the possibility of further rate cuts.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic equities advanced on Thursday, with benchmark indices logging their biggest jump in four months, driven by gains in private-sector banks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries.
 
Sensex, Nifty post strongest rise since June
 
The Sensex rose 862 points, or 1.04 per cent, to end at 83,468, while the Nifty climbed 262 points, or 1.03 per cent, to close at 25,585 — both marking their best single-day gain since June. The closing levels were also the highest since July. The benchmark indices are now less than 3 per cent away from their all-time highs.
 
The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped by Rs 3.2 trillion to Rs 467 trillion. So far this month, investors have added Rs 15.5 trillion in market value.
 
 
Positive triggers lift sentiment


 
Axis Bank gained 2.3 per cent as improved asset quality bolstered confidence, while Nestle India reported double-digit growth in domestic sales. The stock surged 4.8 per cent to Rs 1,279 after touching a 52-week high, emerging as the best-performing Nifty constituent. 
 
“Expectations of a Q3FY26 demand revival, early signs of foreign inflows, dovish commentary from the US Fed, and a softer dollar lifted sentiment further. The recent appreciation of the rupee has also reinforced the positive undertone. While near-term momentum remains favourable, sustained gains will hinge on earnings growth and global trade developments,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments.
 
Heavyweights lead the rally
 
The day’s rally was led by HDFC Bank, which advanced 1.5 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries (up 1.7 per cent) and ICICI Bank (up 1.3 per cent). These top three weighted index constituents accounted for half of the index gains.
 
Private banks continued to attract buying interest as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in October after three straight months of selling.
 
FPIs have so far invested Rs 4,327 crore this month, according to NSDL data.
 
Broader markets and outlook
 
Market breadth remained positive, with 2,330 stocks advancing on the BSE against 1,871 declining.
 
According to investment managers at investment platform Smallcase, domestic equity markets are stepping into the festive quarter on a strong note, supported by rate cuts, GST reforms, and improving domestic liquidity. Experts added that renewed FPI inflows, credit expansion, and healthy earnings momentum are likely to drive the next leg of the market rally.





First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

