Monday, October 06, 2025 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Banks, IT stocks lift markets; Nifty reclaims 25,000 after two weeks

Banks, IT stocks lift markets; Nifty reclaims 25,000 after two weeks

Financial and IT stocks drove a third straight day of market gains as Nifty rose above 25,000 and Sensex ended at 81,790 amid upbeat quarterly updates

Nifty 50 earnings slowdown, Nifty EPS growth Q1FY26, Indian stock market valuations, PEG ratio India equities, Motilal Oswal earnings review, Kotak Institutional Equities outlook, Nifty P/E multiple 2025, India equity market fundamentals, EPS growth

Out of the 16 major sectoral indices, 12 rose, with private banks and financials gaining 1.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

BS ReporterReuters Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Benchmark indices rose for a third straight day on Monday, with the Nifty 50 index ending above the 25,000 mark after nearly two weeks.
 
Banks and financial stocks led the rally following strong quarterly updates, while information technology (IT) stocks advanced ahead of September results.
 
The Nifty 50 rose 183 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 25,077.65, extending its three-day gain to 1.9 per cent. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex added 593 points, or 0.72 per cent, to close at 81,790.
 
Banks and financials lead the rally
 
Top-weight HDFC Bank added 0.9 per cent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 2 per cent after reporting robust growth in loan disbursals for the September quarter.
 

Also Read

Instead of liquidating their mutual funds, the LAMF model allows investors to leverage their portfolio to access credit and meet short-term funding needs.

MF equity buying in 2025 top ₹4 trillion, set to near record levels

flexi-cap funds, stock market trading, AUM, Mutual Funds

Passive mutual funds gain traction; AUM rises to ₹12.2 trn in 2025

Equity Market

Equity investors shift focus from export sectors amid US trade hurdlespremium

rights issue, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi, investment bankers, stock markets

IPOs, QIPs, block deals: I-bankers play the ECM table and cash in bigpremium

bull markets, markets

Uptrend meets unease: Bulls advance, but only a slim herd corrals marketpremium

 
Bajaj Finance rose 1.9 per cent after announcing that its assets under management increased by approximately 24 per cent year-on-year during the July–September quarter. 
 
“The quarterly business updates from banks and financials reaffirm expectations of a gradual improvement in earnings, supporting a stronger performance in benchmarks after their underperformance relative to other Asian and emerging market peers,” said Alekh Yadav, head of investment products at Sanctum Wealth.
 
Out of the 16 major sectoral indices, 12 rose, with private banks and financials gaining 1.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.
 
IT stocks rebound ahead of quarterly results
 
The IT index climbed 2.3 per cent, adding 3.2 per cent over three sessions, rebounding from earlier losses due to concerns over the US labour market and the H-1B visa fee hike.
 
“While company earnings are likely to be muted due to demand stagnation, recent price corrections have created an attractive risk-reward setup for investors, with valuations becoming more reasonable,” said Kuber Chauhan and Abhishek Bhalotia, analysts at Axis Securities.
 
The broader mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 0.9 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.
 
Fortis surges; Trent and Lupin decline
 
Among individual stocks, Fortis Healthcare rose 7 per cent and hit a record high after the markets regulator approved Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare to acquire an additional 26.1 per cent stake in Fortis and its unit, Malar.
 
In contrast, retailer Trent dropped about 1 per cent following slower-than-expected revenue growth in the September quarter.
 
Lupin declined 1.8 per cent after the US Food and Drug Administration classified its Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility as requiring regulatory and/or administrative action.
 
Analysts see further upside in near term
 
Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investment Services, said, “Investors are now looking towards Q2FY26 earnings. Though expectations remain moderate, optimism is rising for the third-quarter results, driven by increased consumer demand.”
 
On a technical basis, the market could be poised for further gains.
 
Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, said, “A bullish candle on daily charts and an uptrend continuation pattern on intraday charts indicate a further uptrend from current levels.”
 
He added, “On the downside, 25,000–24,950 will serve as crucial support zones, while 25,150 and 25,200 could act as immediate resistance levels for the bulls. However, a decline below 24,950 could render the uptrend susceptible to a correction.”
 

More From This Section

Trent, westside, fashion retail

Beaten-down stocks Part 1: Why Trent may be attractive bet at present level

JSW energy

Beaten-down stocks Part 2: Upsides seen in JSW Energy at current valuations

Thermax

Beaten-down stocks Part 3: Why Thermax may be worth buying at current level

cement, cement sector

Beaten-down stocks Part 4: How ACC presents a great buying opportunity

Colgate-Palmolive, Colgate

Beaten-down stocks Part 5: Colgate-Palmolive India can be a great buy

Topics : Markets News Stock Market News Nifty 50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon