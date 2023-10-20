close
Markets falls for third straight day; Sensex ends 231 points lower

Rising oil prices are considered a negative for Indian equities as India imports more than three-fourths of its oil requirements

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Benchmark indices on Friday fell for a third day as rising bond yields, a surge in oil prices, and escalating tensions in the Middle East weighed on risk appetite. The Nifty 50 index fell 82 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 19,543, while the Sensex finished at 65,398, with a decline of 231 points, or 0.35 per cent. For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty declined 1.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

Worries about the Hamas conflict escalating further rose after the US said its military bases in Iraq and Syria had been attacked. Reports suggested that a US destroyer shot down missiles launched by Houthi militants towards Israel. Analysts said crude is prone to further hikes as the Hamas conflict shows no signs of easing. Brent crude was trading over $94 per barrel on Friday. Rising oil prices are considered a negative for Indian equities as India imports more than three-fourths of its oil requirements.

Meanwhile, the rise in 10-year bond yields topped 5 per cent for the first time since 20 July 2007 amid comments by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that inflation was still too high and would likely require lower economic growth. The bond yields moderated a bit and were trading at 4.94 per cent.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday said the strength in the US economy and tighter labour conditions warrant tougher borrowing conditions. However, Powell added that rising market interest rates could make action by the central bank itself less necessary. Powell's comments are in line with those of other US monetary policymakers who have spoken in the recent past about rising bond yields easing the pressure for further hikes.

"The added uncertainty stemming from West Asia tensions and the imperative for continued monetary tightening emphasised by the US Federal Reserve Chair created a layer of volatility. Furthermore, the varied results of blue-chip companies, influenced by subdued global and domestic demand, are steering the market towards a consolidation trajectory in the near term," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Going forward, quarterly results and the geopolitical situation in the Middle East will give further cues to the market next week.

"We expect the earnings season to pick up pace in a truncated week, which would direct the market trend along with global cues. The banking sector will be in focus on Monday as investors would react to results from two major private banks that will be announced over the weekend," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The market breadth was weak, with 2,402 stocks declining and 1,312 advancing. Two-thirds of Sensex stocks declined. Fast-moving consumer goods majors ITC and Hindustan Unilever fell 2.7 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively, accounting for over half of Sensex losses. The losses came on the back of disappointing results announcements. Oil and gas stocks declined the most, and its sectoral index on BSE fell 1.7 per cent.
Topics : Sensex Nifty stock market trading share market

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

