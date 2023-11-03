Markets rally as interest rate hike concerns ease; Sensex rises 283 points

Benchmark indices rose for a second day on Friday amidst renewed optimism of peaking interest rates following the United States Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady after its latest meeting this week. The optimism was fuelled by the softening of US Treasury yields.

The Sensex last closed at 64,364, with a gain of 283 points or 0.4 per cent. Nifty gained 97 points and ended the session at 19,231, a gain of 0.5 per cent. For the week, Sensex gained 0.9 per cent and Nifty 1 per cent, ending their two-week losing streak.

The United States Federal Reserve on Wednesday hinted that a recent rise in the 10-year US bond yields had reduced the need for further hikes. Though the Fed left the option of hiking further open, its dovish comments rekindled hopes of its historic rate hiking campaign coming to an end and spurred an equity rally across the globe. The 10-year US treasury yields fell from their multi-year highs and are trading at 4.65 per cent. Last month, the 10-year yields breached the 5 per cent mark after 16 years.

Analysts, however, cautioned that the trajectory of rate hikes will be determined by the bunch of macro data which will come out before the Fed's next meeting in December.

The Fed and other central banks also closely monitor the conflict in West Asia. There are concerns that the conflict could snowball into a wider regional conflict involving Iran and other oil-producing nations, which could further spike crude prices. A rise in oil prices could complicate the task of central banks across major economies to bring inflation back to the desired levels. So far, however, the oil market hasn’t seen any price disruption. The Brent crude was trading at $87.8 per barrel—below levels seen before the war broke out last month.



The lack of negative surprises in corporate earnings further boosted sentiments. Also, the goods and services tax (GST) collections in October stood at Rs 1.72 lakh crore, the second-highest ever. The only disappointing macro data was that the October services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seven-month-low mark of 58.5, indicating weakening business sentiments.

The aggressive foreign outflows stemmed within overseas funds selling shares worth only Rs 12 crore on Friday.

Analysts said the foreign portfolio investors could become net buyers of Indian equities again as India continues to grow amidst global economic distress. In October, foreign portfolio investors had sold shares worth Rs 21,680 crore, the most since January, dragging the Sensex and Nifty to their biggest declines since December last year.

"It's clear from the post-policy statements that it is not tenable for the Fed to hike rates further. The Indian economy continues to be in great shape, and the strong macros are manifested in healthy earnings. There will be political shocks occasionally, but the shocks are unlikely to be meaningful enough to drag down the market. If oil prices stabilise and interest rates are unlikely to rise further, the rupee stabilises. And that will bring FPI money back to Indian equity markets," said Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

The market breadth was favourable, with 2,267 stocks advancing and 1,422 declining. More than half of Sensex stocks gained.

ICICI Bank rose 1.5 per cent and contributed the most to Sensex gains.

"The spread of earnings has been decent. However, the margin tailwinds are likely to moderate in the second half of financial year 24, with the base effect coming into play and pick-up in some commodity prices. Given the ongoing result season, sector and stock-specific action will continue," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.