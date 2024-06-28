Markets see best monthly advance since Dec amid optimism around new govt

After posting mild losses in May, benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rallied and posted their best monthly gains in six months.

So far in June, Sensex went up 6.6 per cent and Nifty 6.9 per cent, their best monthly gains since December 2023.

Gains were broad-based, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 7.8 per cent and Nifty Small Cap 100 surging 9.7 per cent.

For the Nifty Midcap index, this is the best month since November 2023, while for the Small Cap 100 it is the best month since April.

The gains come amid the background of strong economic data and optimism around the functioning of the new government.