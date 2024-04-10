Business Standard
Sensex: 80 trading days from 70,000 to 75,000, third fastest 5K addition

The fastest addition of 5,000 points came from August 13, 2021, to September 24, 2021, when Sensex moved from 55,437 to 60,048 in 28 days

Mumbai
Apr 10 2024

It took 4,358 trading days for the Sensex to reach 5,000 points, but just 80 trading days for the benchmark index to move from 70,000 to 75,000.

The latest addition of 5,000 points is the third fastest since the index was established.
The fastest addition of 5,000 points came from August 13, 2021, to September 24, 2021, when Sensex moved from 55,437 to 60,048 in 28 days.


Sensex’s market capitalisation (mcap) rose by Rs 10.8 trillion when the last 5,000 points were added, and the total market capitalisation of the BSE went up Rs 47.2 trillion.

Sensex’s mcap as a percentage of the total market capitalisation is at 37 per cent, the lowest compared to where it was when the previous milestones were reached.

The reason for the low Sensex mcap vis-a-vis total mcap is attributed to the recent rally in mid and smallcap stocks. 

Apr 10 2024

