The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday approved norms to regulate misinformation through financial influencers or finfluencers by restricting association of its regulated entities with any unregistered person.

In its board meeting the market regulator said, “The persons regulated by the Board and the agents of such persons shall not have any association, like, any transaction involving money or money's worth, referral of a client, interaction of information technology systems or any other association of similar nature or character, directly or indirectly with any person who directly or indirectly provides advice or recommendation.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the market regulator has provided window for investor education from such associations with a condition that they do not provide any recommendation or claim any return or performance.

This ensures that mutual funds, stock brokers, research analysts, or registered investment advisors do not associate with finfluencers.

The market regulator has also introduced flexibility in the voluntary delisting framework by introducing a fixed price process as an alternative to reverse book building process. Further, it has also provided a an alternate framework for the delisting of investment holding companies.

Sebi on Thursday also provided certain funds exemption from granular disclosures under the Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPIs).