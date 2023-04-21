close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sebi approves transfer of controlling stake of HDFC AMC to HDFC Bank

HDFC Ltd on Friday said market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the proposed change of controlling stake in HDFC AMC to HDFC Bank as part of the scheme of amalgamation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Ltd on Friday said market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the proposed change of controlling stake in HDFC AMC to HDFC Bank as part of the scheme of amalgamation.

Sebi through its letter dated April 21, 2023, to HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC), a subsidiary of HDFC Limited and the asset management company of HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), has granted its approval for the proposed change in control of HDFC AMC, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The regulator has also advised HDFC AMC to ensure compliance with all other provisions of Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, and circulars, it added.

This approval will help pave the way for the merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank, expected to be finalised by the third quarter of the next financial year.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about USD 40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

Also Read

Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

Voda-Idea shares rally nearly 10 pc as K M Birla returns to company board

Street positive on JLR's electric vehicle strategy, sales outperformance

Markets fall for third day as IT sell-off continues; Sensex dips 159 points

Tyre stocks may rerate on sustained demand momentum, margin gains

Shares of Avalon Tech slump more than 9% on debut, end at Rs 396.3

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank.

Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI HDFC AMC HDFC Bank

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

This railway stock soared 14% today, hitting new high on heavy volumes

Image
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa: Select new-age stocks may rise up to 12%

Image
3 min read

Hotel stocks in demand: Lemon Tree, Oriental, Kamat Hotels surge up to 10%

Image
3 min read

Mastek surges 11% on strong March quarter results

Image
2 min read
Web Exclusive

O2C segment may drive RIL's Q4FY23 revenue; retail, telco stable: Analysts

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Markets fall for third day as IT sell-off continues; Sensex dips 159 points

Image
1 min read
Premium

Tyre stocks may rerate on sustained demand momentum, margin gains

Image
3 min read

Invesco sells 5.11% stake in Entertainment Enterprises for Rs 1,004 crore

Image
1 min read
Premium

New gas price policy positive for city gas distributors, oil producers

Image
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

DLF, Godrej Prop: Realty stks still have room to build gains, say analysts

Image
4 min read
[{"banner_id":"1017","user_type":"Paid","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"desktop"},{"banner_id":"1017","user_type":"Both","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"mobile"},{"banner_id":"1017","user_type":"Both","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rn","device_type":"mobile_amp"},{"banner_id":"1017","user_type":"Free","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"ipad"},{"banner_id":"1017","user_type":"Paid","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"ipad"},{"banner_id":"1017","user_type":"Free","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"desktop"}]
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon