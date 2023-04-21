Sebi approves transfer of controlling stake of HDFC AMC to HDFC Bank

HDFC Ltd on Friday said market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the proposed change of controlling stake in HDFC AMC to HDFC Bank as part of the scheme of amalgamation.

Sebi through its letter dated April 21, 2023, to HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC), a subsidiary of HDFC Limited and the asset management company of HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), has granted its approval for the proposed change in control of HDFC AMC, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The regulator has also advised HDFC AMC to ensure compliance with all other provisions of Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, and circulars, it added.

This approval will help pave the way for the merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank, expected to be finalised by the third quarter of the next financial year.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about USD 40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

Also Read Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady Voda-Idea shares rally nearly 10 pc as K M Birla returns to company board Street positive on JLR's electric vehicle strategy, sales outperformance Markets fall for third day as IT sell-off continues; Sensex dips 159 points Tyre stocks may rerate on sustained demand momentum, margin gains Shares of Avalon Tech slump more than 9% on debut, end at Rs 396.3

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank.

Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.