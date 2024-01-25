Sensex (    %)
                        
Sebi pushes timeline for verification of market rumours to June 1

Top 100 listed companies will now have to confirm, deny or verify reports in media from 1 June while the timeline for top 250 listed companies has been moved to December, Sebi stated

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has extended the timeline for complying with rumour verification norms to 1 June. The earlier deadline was 1 February.

The extension comes on the back of fresh feedback sought by the market regulator on submissions made by the Industry Standards Forum (ISF) and other proposals around it.
Top 100 listed companies will now have to confirm, deny or verify reports in media from 1 June while the timeline for top 250 listed companies has been moved to December, Sebi stated in a circular on Thursday.

This is the second extension granted to the companies. The earlier timeline was to be effective from October 2023. To iron out the implementation challenges raised by the corporates, the market regulator had constituted the ISF, whose recommendations have been included in the consultation paper floated in December 2023.

The market regulator will be picking up the suggestions for review in the next board meeting scheduled in late February, said sources. Depending on the board decision, the appropriate changes may be included in the regulation, they added.

In the consultation paper, Sebi has proposed verification only on material impact on stock prices, while also factoring in the movement in the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex.

The material price movement will be determined based on the price range of the securities. For shares falling under the high price range, a lower percentage move would be considered as material, while for those in the lower price range, a higher variation would be considered material.

Further, Sebi has proposed confirmation or denial by the listed company within 24 hours after the price impact instead of 24 hours after the reporting in the mainstream media.

The market regulator has also proposed obligating promoters, directors, and key officials to provide accurate and timely responses in case the rumour pertains to them and not the listed firm.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

