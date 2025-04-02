Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Tata Consumer jumps 8% in trade; Goldman Sachs upgrades to 'Buy'; check TP

Tata Consumer jumps 8% in trade; Goldman Sachs upgrades to 'Buy'; check TP

Goldman Sachs believes the company is poised for strong earnings per share (EPS) growth over FY25-27

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Consumer Products shares jumped 8.1 per cent in trade on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1,073.15 per share on NSE. Around 10 AM, Tata Consumer share price was up 5.5 per cent at ₹1,046.85 per share on NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was up 0.33 per cent at 23,242.5. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,03,585.19 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,250.1 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹882.9 per share.
 
Global brokerage Goldman Sachs has upgraded Tata Consumer Products stock to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and has raised the target price to ₹1,200 per share from ₹1,040, as per Bloomberg.
 
 
The brokerage believes the company is poised for strong earnings per share (EPS) growth over FY25-27, according to reports. 
 
The net interest cost of the company is likely to be lower as acquisition costs are paid down. Further, tea margins are expected to recover with price hikes. While competition remains a concern, Goldman Sachs believes the worst is behind it. 

Also Read

Silver lining: FMCG firms roll out tailored offerings for golden years

Defensives are back, says Nuvama; bets on Pidilite, HUL, United Breweries

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Buy: Angel One's Osho Krishan picks these 2 stocks to buy today

Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer share up 5% despite muted Q3; tea inflation worries analysts

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group

Tata Consumer Products Q3FY25 results: Net profit remains flat at Rs 279 cr

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Ruchit Jain of MOFSL recommends buying these three stocks on January 23

 
Meanwhile, Nomura also iterated a 'Buy' call on Tata Consumer Products with a target of ₹1,250 per share, as per Bloomberg. However, CLSA maintained a 'Hold' rating and has reduced the target price to ₹992 per share from ₹1,049 per share, 
 
In the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, Tata Consumer Products reported a consolidated net profit of ₹279 crore as compared to ₹278.87 crore a year ago. The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹4,443.56 crore as compared to ₹3,803.92 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
Tata Consumer, known for its 'Tetley' tea and its namesake brand of salt, was hurt by rising costs of domestic tea, the company said, as the commodity contributes nearly 60 per cent to overall revenue.
 
Its Indian business, which sells packaged products including pulses and spices and accounts for 56 per cent of profit, reported a 43 per cent fall in profit during the quarter due to the surge in tea prices. 
 
Thus, the company's margins on consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) contracted by 210 basis points Y-o-Y in Q3.
 

More From This Section

Premiumtrading, stock market

The slump's ice age ends: Average daily trading volumes start to thaw

PremiumSebi

Axis AMC, five others settle frontrunning-related case with Sebi

Premiumindigo airlines, indigo

Clear sky ahead: IndiGo set to gain further altitude in the long-run

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, SEBI Chairman

New Sebi chief Pandey's first board meeting: Key decisions and changes

Premiumcement, cement sector

Higher mineral tax likely to pose a challenge to cement sector recovery

Topics : Tata Consumer Products buzzing stock BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Goldman Sachs Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon