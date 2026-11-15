Consumer Protection: Insured should not sign away right to full claim

The very purpose of insurance is to insulate a business and safeguard it against unexpected losses. This can happen only if the insurer promptly assesses and settles the claim. Unfortunately, the sad reality is that insurers generally keep claims pending for months. Even when the insurer assesses a claim, it makes several deductions that may or may not be acceptable to the insured.

In cases where the insurer does not pay the full claim, it invariably insists on a full and final discharge before releasing the amount offered. The insured, meanwhile, wants to accept the settlement conditionally, without prejudice to his right to claim the remaining amount that the insurer has disallowed. However, insurers usually capitalise on the insured’s financial predicament and refuse to release the assessed amount, so that they obtain a full and final discharge and the insured forfeits his right to claim the balance. In this column, I will deal with the rights of an insured who finds himself in such a situation.

What does the law say?

The law is well settled that once the insured executes a full and final discharge voucher, he would ordinarily not have the right to claim the balance amount, as the Supreme Court of India held in New India Assurance Co v Genus Power Infrastructure.

An exception to this general rule is permissible only if the insured can establish that he executed the discharge voucher due to coercion, as the Supreme Court of India laid down in United India Insurance v Ajmer Singh Cotton & General Mills & Ors. Here, the court emphasised that executing discharge vouchers does not inherently prevent policyholders from seeking additional compensation if they can demonstrate that the insurer obtained the vouchers through fraudulent means or undue influence. However, the burden of proof is on the insured, and it is not easy to establish coercion.

The viable remedy

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has held that such insistence on a full and final discharge is not justified, as it deprives the insured of their right to take legal action for the balance claim. It held that when the insured gives a discharge “under protest”, the insurer must pay the admitted amount, and withholding it would constitute an unfair trade practice. Hence, in K L Malhotra v Oriental Insurance Co Ltd & Anr and Abhay Neelawarne v New India Assurance Co Ltd & Anr, it issued general directions to stop such unfair practices and ordered the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to issue appropriate instructions.

What should the insured do?

An insured must refuse to execute a full and final discharge if he wants to take legal action to recover the balance claim amount. The remedy lies in filing a consumer complaint and applying for interim relief directing the insurer to release the admitted amount.