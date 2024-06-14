Italy is hosting the 50th G7 summit in Fasano. Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government announced an ambitious Africa-centered development plan and invited the leaders of several African countries and the African Union to attend — the largest number of representatives from the continent at a G7 summit since 2017. Ms Meloni unveiled her Africa initiative, known as the Mattei Plan, at the Italy-Africa Summit earlier this year. It aims to establish international development partnerships focused on energy, growth, and immigration.



The plan is named after Enrico Mattei, the founder of Italian oil giant