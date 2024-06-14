Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Economic shortsightedness is jeopardising Italy's G7 ambitions

In the 1990s, Italy initiated the largest privatisation programme in continental Europe, dismantling much of its industrial backbone instead of fostering innovation

G7
Premium

From left; European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French president Emmanuel Macron, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kish

Mariana MazzucatoGiovanni Tagliani
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Italy is hosting the 50th G7 summit in Fasano. Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government announced an ambitious Africa-centered development plan and invited the leaders of several African countries and the African Union to attend  — the largest number of representatives from the continent at a G7 summit since 2017. Ms Meloni unveiled her Africa initiative, known as the Mattei Plan, at the Italy-Africa Summit earlier this year. It aims to establish international development partnerships focused on energy, growth, and immigration.
 
The plan is named after Enrico Mattei, the founder of Italian oil giant
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion G7 G7 summit Italy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon