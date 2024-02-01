Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

FM Sitharaman's interim Budget tries to focus on achieving long-term growth

The key change on the expenditure side is the focus on outcomes as well as satu­ration of beneficiaries

Economic growth, GDP
Premium

N R Bhanumurthy
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Interim Budget stuck to the strategy of focusing on enhancing capital expenditure that has majorly helped India to become a ‘bright spot in the troubled global economy’.  This strategy has resulted not only in higher GDP growth but also ensured the balance between growth and inflation. 

The Budget also suggests that the augmented capex plan has a multiplier effect.  It is expected to strengthen domestic growth momentum, which in turn, will complement private investments. While there is pessimism with respect to private investment pickup, recent trend in the credit off-take, suggests that there are signs of pickup.  However, this would
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

MGNREGS may get additional support of Rs 28,000 crore for FY24: Report

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Key announcements made in previous interim budget in 2019

Parliament session from January 31, FM to present Interim Budget on Feb 1

Interim Budget: Focus on infrastructure growth sets stage for Viksit Bharat

Interim Budget 2024-25: Conservative, consistent and inclusive

Interim Budget: Govt remains steady in its course and its objectives

A Budget for extracting outcomes from outlays given to Indian Railways

Interim Budget 2024-2025: From Amrit Kaal to Kartavya Kaal

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman BS Opinion Union budgets Finance minister MGNREGS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon