FM Sitharaman's interim Budget tries to focus on achieving long-term growth

The Interim Budget stuck to the strategy of focusing on enhancing capital expenditure that has majorly helped India to become a ‘bright spot in the troubled global economy’. This strategy has resulted not only in higher GDP growth but also ensured the balance between growth and inflation.

The Budget also suggests that the augmented capex plan has a multiplier effect. It is expected to strengthen domestic growth momentum, which in turn, will complement private investments. While there is pessimism with respect to private investment pickup, recent trend in the credit off-take, suggests that there are signs of pickup. However, this would