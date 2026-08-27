The $13 billion Hugging Face deal would crown Nvidia king of AI

Nvidia Corp. is not only tightening its grip on artificial intelligence, it's also absorbing the companies fighting to keep the industry open and decentralized. On the same day the chip giant announced quarterly revenue that had doubled and would continue rising next year, sending its shares up 7%, news broke that it has reportedly agreed to spend $13 billion on Hugging Face, a platform for open-weight AI models.

That name might sound familiar. It's the company that OpenAI's rogue agents controversially breached during a recent security-testing exercise. Hugging Face handled that incident with diplomacy, as you'd expect of a company that sits at the center of a broader open-source AI community. Founded by three French entrepreneurs, it hosts one of the world's biggest collections of open-weight models, or AI systems that can be changed to suit a user's needs, and it has long promoted the idea that AI development should be open to everyone and not centrally controlled.

So strongly did it believe in that credo that the startup rejected a $500 million investment from Nvidia last year that would have valued it at $7 billion, on the grounds that it didn't want a single dominant investor to sway decisions. "I said it and will say it again: Concentration of power is the biggest risk in AI!" Hugging Face Co-Chief Executive Officer Clem Delangue said in 2024.

Today's apparent change of heart may be down to the higher price - and the fact that Hugging Face was reportedly being circled by other potential acquirers such as Salesforce Inc.

The deal would create a strange paradox. Nvidia wants open models to thrive, but for a more self-interested reason: to stop OpenAI and other large AI companies from threatening its chip business. OpenAI this week announced remarkably strong results for a custom AI chip called Jalapeño, with early tests suggesting it could outperform some of Nvidia's most advanced versions.(1)

Which makes the relationship between the two AI heavyweights ever more awkward. Nvidia is one of OpenAI's biggest investors, an arrangement that has led to frequent accusations of "circular financing" on the chip giant's part, but it also wants to keep the ChatGPT maker in its place. Owning Hugging Face could help it create a counterweight to closed-source AI developers like OpenAI and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, which are building chips to compete with its own. Developers using open models can choose which chips to run them, and Nvidia wants a chance to sell them its hardware - rather than seeing them steered toward processors made by its competitors.

That helps explain the reported $13 billion price tag. Hugging Face recently generated about $150 million in annual revenue, which would mean Nvidia is paying a remarkably high sales multiple (about 86 times annualized revenue) for the startup. But Nvidia doesn't need much in the way of money. It has forecast chip sales to grow 70% in the next fiscal year and continues to enjoy gross margins of around 75%.

Instead, buying Hugging Face would give Nvidia a new strategic position in AI and greater influence over developers, thanks to the platform's links to millions of coders at the point where they download and deploy models. That could rev up Nvidia's cloud ambitions, giving it another way to rent computing power to AI makers.

But there's a bigger irony here. Some supporters of Hugging Face, which now has hubs in both Paris and New York, have been celebrating the reported sale as a win for European tech. But it would also represent a sellout, not just for startups in Europe, which frequently capitulate to larger Silicon Valley buyers before they get a chance to build their own empires, but also for the open-source AI movement itself.

For all of Hugging Face's efforts to make AI less centralized, it may now help Nvidia protect its dominance. The potential acquirer controls an estimated 70% to 90% of AI chip sales, a market that Google has struggled to dent with its own processors. And Hugging Face's famous neutrality will come into question if it provides the world's dominant chipmaker with a new route to persuading developers to choose its hardware for their models.

However many makers of chatbot technology there may be, the infrastructure underpinning those services is still primarily controlled by one company. And one of the world's biggest advocates for decentralizing AI power is about to hand Nvidia even more of it.

(1) OpenAI compared Jalapeño with high-end Blackwell GB200 and GB300 systems and claimed major advantages on some inference tests, but it didn't compare it with Nvidia's newer Rubin generation.

This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Parmy Olson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. A former reporter for the Wall Street Journal and Forbes, she is author of "Supremacy: AI, ChatGPT and the Race That Will Change the World."