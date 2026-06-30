AI's financial frontier: India must be prepared for potential macro risks
The BIS warns that the AI boom is becoming a macrofinancial risk, with concentrated investment and rising debt posing potential threats to global financial stability
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer merely a technological story. It is becoming a macrofinancial one. The latest Annual Economic Report of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) argues that AI has entered an investment phase comparable with earlier technology booms, with characteristics that deserve close policy attention. The concern is not that AI is overhyped. It is that the way the AI revolution is being financed could itself become a source of financial vulnerability. In this regard, the BIS identifies three trends. First, AI investment is becoming highly concentrated. Building frontier AI models requires enormous expenditure on semiconductors, data centres, cloud infrastructure, and electricity. Unsurprisingly, a handful of tech giants dominates almost every layer of the AI ecosystem. Such concentration raises familiar concerns about market power, with dependence on a small set of firms and infrastructure providers.