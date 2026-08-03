Copyright in AI era: Deeper judicial, legislative scrutiny is needed
The substantive issue concerned the applicability of "fair dealing" under Section 52 (1)(a), for which the court has adopted an ample interpretation
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionised the media and information industry, raising hot-button issues such as copyright and sanctity of content creation. The Delhi High Court’s July 24 decision dismissing ANI Media’s application for an interim injunction on OpenAI offers, for the first time, a broad framework for the judiciary to approach the issue in India. In 2024, ANI accused the San Francisco-based AI research organisation of scraping, storing and using ANI copyrighted news articles to train the large language models (LLMs) underlying ChatGPT, reproducing large portions of ANI’s content while generating responses to user prompts. The key issues emerging from this interim order concern the territorial jurisdiction of such disputes and interpretations of Section 52 of the Copyright Act. OpenAI argued that LLM training occurred abroad, and hence applying the Indian Copyright Act to this issue would amount to an impermissible extension of Indian law. Justice Amit Bansal denied this framing on the grounds that ANI’s principal place of business was India and OpenAI also offered and monetised its services in this country. Therefore, Indian courts possess the territorial jurisdiction under both the Copyright Act and the Code of Civil Procedure to entertain this suit. Merely storing the data on servers located in the United States, the court argued, could not insulate the company from Indian law.