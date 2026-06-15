Improving economic inclusion: Access should enable empowerment of women
A larger number of women are participating in economic activities, but the quality of employment remains a concern
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 2023-24 findings suggest that women’s economic inclusion in India is improving, but empowerment remains uneven. Land ownership among women, either alone or jointly with others, has increased from 14 per cent in NFHS-5 (2019-21) to 18.8 per cent in NFHS-6 (2023-24). Internet use among women has nearly doubled from 33 per cent to 64 per cent, and 89 per cent of women now operate their own bank accounts, up from 79 per cent. The proportion of women who worked in the last 12 months and earned cash income has also risen from 25 per cent to 31 per cent. These gains reflect the impact of digitisation, financial-inclusion initiatives, and welfare programmes targeting women.