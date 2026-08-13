India needs a national framework to build a sustainable care economy

The government is focusing on this area. The Union Budget for 2026-27 announced measures to strengthen the care ecosystem, including the expansion of geriatric and allied services, and programmes to train 150,000 multiskilled caregivers. The training is intended to combine core caregiving with skills such as wellness, yoga and the operation of medical and assistive devices. But training alone will not create a sustainable care workforce. What is needed is an institutional framework that provides recognised qualifications, quality standards and decent working conditions. The NITI Aayog’s proposal for a National Caregiving Council is, therefore, important. The council would coordinate across institutions and help bring greater consistency to caregiver education, training, accreditation and certification through a national caregiving qualification framework. A national caregiver registry and digital platform could further improve workforce planning, verification, and match caregivers with those in need.

Professionalisation must also translate into decent work. Fair wages, written contracts, insurance, sick leave, and occupational safety are essential to attracting and retaining workers. Technology-enabled care, innovation, and the exchange of best practices across states could further improve service delivery. Persistent shortages of care workers in several countries also create an opportunity for India to develop structured overseas placement mechanisms. India can draw lessons from how other countries have financed and organised care. Japan’s long-term care-insurance system has helped develop community-based care around certified care managers, while Germany provides support to both formal and informal caregivers. South Korea has integrated home-based, community and institutional care within a long-term-care framework, while Australia has emphasised nationally recognised training and regulatory standards. These experiences suggest that a sustainable care system requires financing, quality assurance, and institutional coordination, alongside workforce protection and training.