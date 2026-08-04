Justice delayed: India needs comprehensive justice system reforms

The numbers show that the Supreme Court is only a small part of the overall problem, and it accounts for only a minuscule proportion of the country’s pending cases. Nearly all the burden lies with high courts and subordinate courts, where more than 50 million cases remain unresolved. High courts continue to face around 340 judicial vacancies out of the 1,122 sanctioned posts, while district courts have more than 7,300 vacant posts among the 30,868 sanctioned posts. Delays in appointments, shortage of court staff, inadequate infrastructure, frequent adjournments, weak case management systems, and limited use of technology have collectively slowed the pace of justice. Government departments also remain the country’s largest litigants, accounting for a substantial share of pending cases through routine appeals and prolonged disputes. Unless this litigation culture changes and systemic bottlenecks are addressed, pendency will continue to accumulate. The government’s recent proposal to establish fast-track courts for paper-leak cases indicates a broader shift towards specialised courts to address offences that demand speedy adjudication. However, experience shows that creating courts alone cannot ensure timely justice. As of April 30, 2026, 775 fast-track special courts (FTSCs), including 398 exclusive Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and e-POCSO courts, were functional in 29 states/Union Territories, yet pending cases increased from 204,000 in 2024 to 246,000 in 2025, as annual disposals declined. This suggests that creating specialised courts without addressing systemic constraints merely shifts the backlog.