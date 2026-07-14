Oil prices and monsoon uncertainty will shape RBI's inflation outlook

Global prices of crude oil dropped sharply after the United States (US) and Iran agreed to a ceasefire and to resolve outstanding issues through negotiations. The price of the Indian crude basket came down from an average of about $114 per barrel in April to about $71 in July. However, as many had expected, the fragile ceasefire could not hold, and both sides have been exchanging fire over the past few days. As a result, shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which facilitates the movement of about 20 per cent of global crude oil, has declined significantly. US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Strait is open and that America will ensure it remains open for all countries except Iran, but at a fee. The US asking for reimbursement for providing security is problematic in itself and has wider geopolitical implications. Besides, the conflict clearly showed that stopping Iranian attacks would not be easy. Iran managed to hit various targets in the region at will.

Thus, the level of supply through the strait will remain uncertain as long as both sides don’t arrive at a mutually acceptable agreement. This will keep oil prices elevated in the near term. India only partially passed on the increase in prices of crude oil to retail pump prices. With prices firming up again, the possibility of retail prices coming down in the near term can easily be ruled out. Thus, it would continue to impart upward pressure on the inflation rate and that will need to be factored in while making forecasts.