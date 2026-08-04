Price protection: Minimum import price for PVC will increase costs
The MIP on PVC resin may support domestic producers but risks raising costs for MSMEs, infrastructure projects and exporters while failing to address supply shortages
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The Directorate General of Foreign Trade recently imposed a minimum import price (MIP) of $0.766 per kg on suspension-grade polyvinyl chloride (S-PVC) resin for six months. The move is intended to curb alleged dumping and encourage domestic manufacturing. The objective of reducing India’s import dependence is legitimate. But in an industry where domestic production meets barely one-third of demand, restricting cheaper imports is unlikely to reduce import dependence. Instead, it risks raising costs across the PVC value chain. PVC is a critical raw material used to manufacture irrigation and water-supply pipes, electrical conduits, cables, fittings, films and a range of medical and construction products. It is, therefore, an input in sectors such as housing, agriculture and infrastructure. India consumes around 4.7 million tonnes (MT) of PVC annually but produces only about 1.7 MT, leaving nearly two-thirds of domestic demand to be met through imports. In such a situation, imports are not a matter of choice but of necessity.