Strengthening local bodies: Increasing grants will not be enough
A significant design change is the increase in untied funds. The untied component across these four grants is about 52 per cent compared with only 21 per cent under the 15th FC
The 16th Finance Commission (16th FC) has improved fiscal devolution to urban local governments (ULGs). It has increased overall grants to ULGs by 230 per cent, from about ₹1.55 trillion under 15th FC to ₹3.56 trillion for the 2026-31 period, and raised the ULG share to a record 45 per cent of local-body grants, up from 36 per cent previously. This is the highest urban share in FC history, reflecting growing recognition of rapid urbanisation and its economic contribution. Further, it has introduced a differentiated structure for urban grants, consisting of basic grants (₹2.32 trillion), performance grants (₹54,032 crore), special infrastructure grants (₹56,100 crore), and an urbanisation premium (₹10,000 crore).