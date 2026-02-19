Strengthening local bodies: Increasing grants will not be enough

A significant design change is the increase in untied funds. The untied component across these four grants is about 52 per cent compared with only 21 per cent under the 15th FC. This higher proportion of untied transfers is intended to give ULGs the flexibility to spend on locally identified priorities, rather than being restricted to predetermined sectoral schemes. The remaining grants are tied to critical sectors such as sanitation, solid-waste management, water supply, and wastewater management. Performance grants reward good governance, while special infrastructure and urbanisation premiums help bridge city-specific infrastructure gaps, adding outcome-based incentives.

This year’s Union Budget’s allocation of ₹5,000 crore per City Economic Region over five years in Tier-II and -III cities can complement this shift, but only if such funding flows through empowered municipal institutions rather than creating another layer of centralised, scheme-driven urban intervention. Based on a World Bank report, India’s required urban capital investment for 2021-36 is worth about 1.18 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) annually. However, municipal revenues in India are barely 0.6 per cent of GDP, while ULGs in countries like South Africa and Brazil mobilise 6 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively, of GDP from their own sources alone. Weak municipal finances are compounded by chronic governance issues.