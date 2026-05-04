Strengthening preparedness: New disaster warning system will protect lives

The urgency behind such a system is evident. India is increasingly exposed to extreme weather events such as heatwaves, cyclones, floods, and cloudbursts, making rapid, last-mile communication critical. Early-warning systems have proven globally to reduce disaster mortality significantly, and India’s own experience with cyclones has shown that timely alerts can save thousands of lives. As United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has emphasised, disaster-related mortality is significantly lower in countries with robust early-warning systems, and even 24 hours’ advance notice can reduce potential damage by up to 30 per cent. A robust mobile-based alert system, therefore, has the potential to scale up these gains nationwide.

While India’s high mobile penetration provides strong foundations for a nationwide alert system, connectivity is uneven, particularly in remote and rural regions, and device compatibility varies widely. Not all handsets support Cell Broadcast Technology, and even among those that do, users must often have specific test channels enabled to receive such messages. More fundamentally, the credibility of any early-warning system begins with the accuracy of forecasts. Alerts triggered by imprecise or poorly calibrated predictions risk becoming false alarms. Over time, repeated inaccuracies can erode public trust, leading to alert fatigue.