The learning curve: Interventions must move beyond expanding school access

The most striking trend is the changing pattern of school enrolment. While total student enrolment from the foundational to secondary level stood at 247.2 million in 2025-26, government schools lost nearly 8.6 million students between 2023-24 and 2025-26. During the same period, recognised private unaided schools added more than 8.8 million students. The shift clearly reflects changing parental preferences and declining confidence in government schools. This is a matter of concern because government schools remain central to ensuring equitable access. For millions of children from economically weaker households, they are the primary pathway to social mobility. At the same time, the private sector is not a guaranteed solution. Previous learning assessments have shown that in many private schools learning outcomes are not particularly better than in government schools. The larger challenge is, therefore, not merely whether children are in government or private schools, but whether schools are equipping them with foundational skills.

A NITI Aayog report released earlier this year highlighted the persistence of learning gaps despite recent improvements. Only 27 per cent of Grade 3 students are able to read a Grade 2-level text, while just 31 per cent of Grade 5 students can solve a basic division problem. The report also highlighted a decline in reading proficiency among Grade 8 students over the past decade, with deterioration particularly pronounced in government schools. Thus, millions of children progress through grades without acquiring basic reading and numeracy skills. Learning gaps in foundational years often accumulate, making it harder for students to acquire higher-order skills later.