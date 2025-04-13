Transaction declined: UPI outages raise tough questions for NPCI, RBI

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) suffered a major outage over the weekend, resulting in several hours of inconvenience for users across the country. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the UPI network, informed users through social media that it was facing intermittent technical issues, resulting in a partial decline in UPI transactions. However, what is worrying is that this was not an isolated incident of failure. Saturday’s outage happened after two similar disruptions in recent weeks. Although NPCI had said last week it had conducted a “root-cause analysis”, it doesn’t seem to have helped. Given that this was