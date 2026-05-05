Watching the earth: Drishti signals India's push for sovereign space power

SAR typically outputs black and white radar images. The EO imagers take pictures in the human spectrum and beyond. Programmes based on Nvidia’s Jetson Orin computing platform processes much of the raw data in orbit, stitching together data streams from the two technologies to output high-quality images with up to 1.5 metres accuracy. The orbit surveys the same regions once every four days, allowing it to pick up recent changes. Optical images are often obscured by cloud cover or pollution. This is especially problematic in highly polluted tropical regions such as India, where there is cloud cover 70 per cent of the time. Radar penetrates clouds and smoke but images require interpretation. Moreover, it is difficult to point SAR and EO imagers at exactly the same region at precisely the same time. Drishti has worked out methods to ensure the two systems look at the same place.

GalaxEye claims it has signed distribution partnerships across over 20 countries, even before full commissioning. Multiple government departments, including the defence and agriculture ministries, and the Defence Space Agency have expressed interest. GalaxEye was founded in 2021 and has raised over $20 million from investors. The technology was developed with support from IN-SPACe, the single-window agency for space, which provided access to testing infrastructure and regulatory approval. The dual-imaging system has use cases and applications across defence, agriculture, disaster management, maritime monitoring, and infrastructure planning.