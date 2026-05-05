Watching the earth: Drishti signals India's push for sovereign space power
GalaxEye claims it has signed distribution partnerships across over 20 countries, even before full commissioning
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Bengaluru-based space startup GalaxEye’s Mission Drishti demonstrates new capabilities being developed by India’s nascent aerospace sector. The 190-kg earth-observation satellite was placed in orbit 500 km above the earth by SpaceX’s Falcon9 rocket recently. India’s aerospace startups are working alongside the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to develop technologies. Drishti is a big breakthrough in that it significantly enhances India’s observational capability. It uses proprietary technology to combine two observational systems. It puts a “synthetic aperture radar” (SAR) sensor and a seven-band multispectral electro-optical (EO) imager on a single satellite in what GalaxEye calls an “OptoSAR” combination. GalaxEye claims this is the first satellite to integrate EO and SAR, enabling all-weather, day-and-night imaging capabilities.