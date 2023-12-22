Best of BS Opinion: Positive outlook, global debt challenges ahead & more

In its latest report the International Monetary Fund has praised India’s near-term fiscal outlook and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) commitment to price stability and its handling of monetary policy but has suggested that high levels of public debt and contingent liability could pose growth and financial stability risks. Consequently, the IMF has rightly suggested a review of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act and the implementation of a medium-term fiscal framework (MTFF) to act as a fiscal anchor and help rebuild buffers, the top edit says. Read it here
Rajani Sinha and Shobana Krishnan say the global economy should brace itself for a challenging public debt scenario. Read it here
K P Krishnan predicts that the problem in India in the coming years will be one of too few children, and explains why this trend has severe implications. Read it here
The second edit outlines how the $700 million fines that Google will pay in the US will benefit app developers. Read it here
