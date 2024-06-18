The Union government is reportedly working to extend a set of standard operating procedures (SOP) it had evolved to streamline visas for Chinese experts and tech workers for its signature production-linked incentive scheme to other manufacturing units. Our lead editorial in this regard notes, given the poor skill levels of the Indian workforce, easing the process for such visas, which typically cover three to six months, has a longer-term benefit in that expertise is transferred to local workers, creating a virtuous chain of training that would be invaluable for the country in the long run. Read here
