Best of BS Opinion: A progressive era for India, standard procedure, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

development policy, progress, economic development, political development

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
Jun 18 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The Union government is reportedly working to extend a set of standard operating procedures (SOP) it had evolved to streamline visas for Chinese experts and tech workers for its signature production-linked incentive  scheme to other manufacturing units. Our lead editorial in this regard notes, given the poor skill levels of the Indian workforce, easing the process for such visas, which typically cover three to six months, has a longer-term benefit in that expertise is transferred to local workers, creating a virtuous chain of training that would be invaluable for the country in the long run. Read here

In other views
The primary focus of development policy must shift decisively to expanding opportunities for the underprivileged, writes Nitin Desai. Read here

Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy note, as Singapore, New York and Melbourne have shown, cities can mitigate the impact of heatwaves if they have the will to create green infrastructure. Read here


 Quote
 
“Rahul Gandhi won from two Lok Sabha seats but as per the law, he has to vacate one. Rahul Gandhi will retain Rae Bareli and we have decided that Priyanka ji will fight from Wayanad.”
 
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
BS Opinion

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

