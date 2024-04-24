Best of BS Opinion: Beyond promises, Divided Maldivian polity and more

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 18,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO), having been subscribed nearly seven times, has revived hopes of a turnaround for the cash-strapped telco. Though the successful FPO is a positive for the telecom service provider, it may have a limited impact, given the degree of its losses and liabilities. These and other problems such as an eroding subscriber base and the need to build a 5G business suggest that the telco urgently needs to create a viable business model to build on the success of the FPO, the top edit points out. Read it here
In other views:
A K Bhattacharya analyses the BJP’s election manifesto, suggesting that it raises many economic-policy issues requiring a more holistic approach. Read it here
Commenting on the recent Maldivian presidential election, the second edit says losing a strategically vital archipelago in its backyard to Beijing should be a concern for New Delhi. Read it here
Rama Bijapurkar profiles India’s youth demographics to understand the low registration of first-time voters. Read it here
