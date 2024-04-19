Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Israel-Iran escalatory ladder, trust in elections, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

In the context of the ongoing EVM matter in the Supreme Court, our lead editorial notes that causing disbelief in the system without the slightest hard evidence would be inappropriate at the very least. EVMs cannot be made an eternal scapegoat for political outcomes.  Read here

The Financial Stability and Development Council is reportedly considering setting up a panel to study the potential risks arising from a surge in derivatives trading. Our second editorial in this context notes that it could look for the root causes of the extraordinary trading volumes. More data about the segment and a holistic analysis would certainly help. Read here
The exemptions given to the IT/ITeS sector should act as a clarion call for similar flexibility to manufacturing and other services as unimaginative labour regulations have long been cited as a binding constraint to the growth of firms and to employment opportunities, writes KP Krishnan. Read here

Harsh V Pant and Kartik Bommakanti argue that Iran’s massive missile assault foreshadows ominous trends for strategic stability in West Asia, representing a clear transformation in the conflict dynamics between Tehran and Tel Aviv. Read here
 
Quote
 
“The Election Commission of India has made all preparations to welcome voters to the biggest festival of democracy that any nation has witnessed.”
 
Election Commission of India
Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content Lok Sabha elections

