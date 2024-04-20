Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Gaza model of AI, Change and future-readiness, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

indian economy, economic growth

Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Over the medium and long term, India must invest in better infrastructure, raise education standards, and empower women to participate in the labour force. Achieving all this will not be easy. But without progress in these areas, India will not be able to live up to the hype and become the world’s next economic superpower, writes former chief economist at the Asian Development Bank Shang-Jin Wei. Read here

In other views
It is essential to design an enterprise for profits to be always accompanied by values, like air with both oxygen and nitrogen, writes  R Gopalakrishnan.  Read here

Even as heated debates over the reliability of EVMs continue, the next logical step for the poll body will be to allow online voting. This could lead to a surge in voter participation by offering the convenience of casting votes from any location, especially for migrant voters and the elderly, writes Kumar Abishek. Read here

Devangshu Datta talks about the use of artificial intelligence by Israeli Defence Forces against Hamas. Read here
 
Quote
 
“The gains in disinflation achieved over the last two years have to be preserved and taken forward towards aligning the headline inflation to the 4 per cent target on a durable basis.”
 
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das in the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting
BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

