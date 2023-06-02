Best of BS Opinion: Concentration concerns, Coordinating in the battlefield

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has released a consultation paper on the framework for mandating additional disclosures from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Our lead editorial notes that it should be welcomed as a move towards increasing transparency and reducing chances of price manipulation. Read here
In other views:
India’s military can no longer afford to create a patchwork of small and relatively inconsequential systems, purchased from here and there, writes Ajai Shukla. Read here
Some governments are choosing to have strategic stakes in clean-energy assets, akin to what was typically done in the oil sector, writes Vandana Gombar. Read here
Also Read
“We expect GDP growth in a range of 6.5-6.7 per cent in 2023-24, supported by strong domestic drivers and robust capex momentum of the government.”
Confederation of Indian Industry President R Dinesh