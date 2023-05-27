Best of BS Opinion: Reinventing rotation, high-spending kicks, and more

Politics at home, India’s possible ascent to ‘developed country’ status, the murky side of football in Europe, and the all but lost art of smiling -- for this weekend
T N Ninan says: The government’s target for India is to achieve “developed country” status by 2047 … But there are some basic realities and India has to raise its game — unless we are just dealing with another chimera. Read here
Can rotating chief ministership work? Aditi Phadnis gives many such instances in the past. Read here
Are you greeted with a smile on a flight? Sandeep Goyal looks at the art of smiling. Read here
Read Kanika Datta to know the correlation between money power and footballing prowess in Europe. Read here
