Best of BS Opinion: Shadows on sweet spot, world that awaits us, and more

India’s economic growth numbers for both the January-March quarter and for the full fiscal year 2022-23 surprised most commentators. Looking at the numbers in detail, T N Ninan in his weekly column notes, it should certainly be cause for worry that, while agriculture and manufacturing (measured at current prices) used to be roughly equal in size, by the latest quarter agriculture had become 25 per cent bigger than manufacturing. This is the exact opposite of what was intended when the government pushed “Make in India”, increased tariff protection, and improved the physical infrastructure. Read here
In other views:
Myth-making is necessary for ‘new republic’ to create an ersatz history for its own justification and legitimacy, writes Mihir S Sharma. Read here
Talking about transformative technologies, Devangshu Datta notes that ideally circa 2050, our houses will be powered by fusion reactors generating clean, cheap, limitless energy, and everyone will carry quantum mobiles running AI and travel in vehicles powered by fuel cells. Read here
Also Read
Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Concentration concerns, Coordinating in the battlefield
Best of BS Opinion: Robust performance, Vande Bharat model, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Inefficient taxation, large business groups, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Repricing risk, disrupting real estate markets, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Listing timeline, fighting climate change, and more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi