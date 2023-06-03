Best of BS Opinion: Shadows on sweet spot, world that awaits us, and more

In other views:



India’s economic growth numbers for both the January-March quarter and for the full fiscal year 2022-23 surprised most commentators. Looking at the numbers in detail, T N Ninan in his weekly column notes, it should certainly be cause for worry that, while agriculture and manufacturing (measured at current prices) used to be roughly equal in size, by the latest quarter agriculture had become 25 per cent bigger than manufacturing. This is the exact opposite of what was intended when the government pushed “Make in India”, increased tariff protection, and improved the physical infrastructure.