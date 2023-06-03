close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Best of BS Opinion: Shadows on sweet spot, world that awaits us, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
manufacturing

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s economic growth numbers for both the January-March quarter and for the full fiscal year 2022-23 surprised most commentators. Looking at the numbers in detail, T N Ninan in his weekly column notes, it should certainly be cause for worry that, while agriculture and manufacturing (measured at current prices) used to be roughly equal in size, by the latest quarter agriculture had become 25 per cent bigger than manufacturing. This is the exact opposite of what was intended when the government pushed “Make in India”, increased tariff protection, and improved the physical infrastructure. Read here
In other views:
 
Myth-making is necessary for ‘new republic’ to create an ersatz history for its own justification and legitimacy, writes Mihir S Sharma. Read here
 
Talking about transformative technologies, Devangshu Datta notes that ideally circa 2050, our houses will be powered by fusion reactors generating clean, cheap, limitless energy, and everyone will carry quantum mobiles running AI and travel in vehicles powered by fuel cells. Read here
 
Quote
 
“The sweat and toil of our farmers plays a big role in the country's progress. Their relentless work is the backbone of our food security. It has been #9YearsEmpoweringAnnadatas and ensuring this sector scales new heights of growth.”
 

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Concentration concerns, Coordinating in the battlefield

Best of BS Opinion: Robust performance, Vande Bharat model, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Inefficient taxation, large business groups, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Repricing risk, disrupting real estate markets, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Listing timeline, fighting climate change, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Lines on the map

Indian army, border, LOC, LAC
5 min read

The reason for ritual

Sengol
5 min read

The world that awaits us

artificial intelligence, Ai
4 min read

Shadows on sweet spot: Manufacturing grew the least among sectors in FY23

manufacturing
4 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Concentration concerns, Coordinating in the battlefield

self reliance, military, economy, defense
1 min read

Most Popular

Shadows on sweet spot: Manufacturing grew the least among sectors in FY23

manufacturing
4 min read

The reason for ritual

Sengol
5 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Concentration concerns, Coordinating in the battlefield

self reliance, military, economy, defense
1 min read

The world that awaits us

artificial intelligence, Ai
4 min read

Lines on the map

Indian army, border, LOC, LAC
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon