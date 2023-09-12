Best of BS Opinion: Dollarisation of different kind, China meltdown & more

Why it is too early to write off China and how Argentina will get the dollars it needs – today’s reading

Akash Prakash: It is clear the Chinese economy is going through a major slowdown but it may not be a systemic collapse.

Amid de-dollarisation, Gurbachan Singh tells the story of dollarisation in Argentina.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor may be better understood as a geopolitical statement and from the point of view of next-generation trade, says the first edit . The second edit appreciates Trai’s recommendation on allowing private FM stations to move into news.

QUOTE

Also Read Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more Best of BS Opinion: Heights of diplomacy, young Indians' struggle & more How India has been supplying quality drugs affordably to the entire world Best of BS Opinion: Seeking cultural roots, Missing Mr Xi and more Best of BS Opinion: Bharat's tryst with destiny, a Covid uptick, and more Best of BS Opinion: PM discusses human-centric focus of G20 and more

The graph of crime is high in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, but the BJP leaders are making an issue here (Rajasthan) as Assembly elections are coming up.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who was accused by some in his party of trying to bring down the Rajasthan government