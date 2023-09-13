Confirmation

Best of BS Opinion: Big risks in small stocks, direct taxes & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

direct taxes

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
Sep 13 2023
The stock market has seen a sharp runup in 2023 with the major indices such as the Nifty rising to new record highs. But a far stronger bull run has occurred in the smallcaps and midcaps. In this context, our lead editorial notes that dabbling in small companies can be a very rewarding exercise but it is also far more risky than buying into larger stocks, where there is more institutional exposure. Read here

Our second edit talks about the progress and prospects of India-US relations. Read here

In other views:

The Centre’s greater focus on direct taxes to raise more revenue is a welcome initiative. But the recent decline in direct tax collections should make the government think hard on whether this is a transient phase or if there are deeper and fundamental flaws in the taxation regime, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here

India’s proposed transhipment port in the Andamans needs the right development model, writes Vinayak Chatterjee.
“There is an urgent need to clarify media reports suggesting an additional 10 per cent GST on the sale of diesel vehicles. It is essential to clarify that there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the government.”
 
                 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari
First Published: Sep 13 2023

